10 killed in fresh Benue/Ebonyi communal conflict

Police rescue three kidnap victims

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

No fewer than 10 persons were feared dead in a renewed bloody clash between the bordering communities of Ezza and Effium in Ado Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State and Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State.

Chairman of Ado LGA, James Oche who confirmed the fresh crisis and the death of 10 persons condemned the communal conflict which erupted on Friday lamenting that the crisis had undervalued the peace his administration was working assiduously to achieve.

He appealed to the Ezza and Effium people to immediately sheath their swords and embrace peace even as he commiserated with the families of those who lost loved ones.

Relatedly, the Chairman also disclosed that the Police and the newly formed Community Volunteer Guards in the local government were able to rescue three persons allegedly abducted by suspected herdsmen in the area.

Oche disclosed that some armed kidnappers suspected to be herdsmen had on Thursday laid siege on the road between Utonkon and Okpoga and stopped a Lagos bound commercial vehicle from Oju LGA and took five persons hostage.

He said, “Operation Puff Adder Police Unit and the newly formed Community Volunteer Guards in Ado LGA successfully confronted the group of Fulani kidnappers and secured the release of three of five persons abducted.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene when contacted said she was going to get the details of the incidents from the Divisional Police Office in Ado.

Vanguard News Nigeria