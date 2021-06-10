The Police Command in Kwara has confirmed that 10 members of the same family died after consuming a local herb mixture purported to be the cure for foot infection.

The Command Public Relations Officer, SP. Ajayi Okasanmi, made the confirmation in a statement on Wednesday Ilorin.

According to him, on June 22, at about 0700hrs, one Ibrahim Bonnie of Fulani camp Biogberu, via Gwanara, reported at the police station.

He said that one Okosi Musa and Worugura Junlin, came to his mother, Pennia Bonni of same Fulani camp, who was having a foot infection, with a local herbal mixture purported to be the cure for her ailment.

“She was also told to ensure that all her family members take some of the mixture to prevent the spread of the disease to other family members.

“After taking the local herbal mixture, the family members started dying one after the other, at the last count, 10 members including the infected mother, have died.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident; the two suspects are already helping the police in their investigation.

“The commissioner of police advises sick members of the public to seek medical solution in recognised medical homes spread across the length and breadth of the state to avoid ugly incidents of this nature.

“Suspects will have their day in court at the conclusion of investigation,” he added.

