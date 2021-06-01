1 dead, 2 injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) says a driver died and two other persons sustained injuries in a lone accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Tuesday.

Mr Olusola Ojuoro, Mowe-Ibafo Divisional Commander of the corps, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident happened at about 6.03 a.m.

Ojuoro explained that the accident occurred when the driver of a car marked KMR508XA going to Lagos lost control due to a punctured tyre and it ran into the bush.

“The body of the victim had been taken to Idera Hospital, Ogun, while the survivors are receiving treatment at the same hospital,” he said.

Ojuoro noted that the road crash could have been averted if the driver was not speeding and he cautioned motorists against speeding.

