Zylus opens new head office in Lekki Phase 1

Zylus Group International, a fast-rising business capital organisation in Nigeria has in line with its goal to expand its tentacles across Nigeria and Africa at large, and its mission to make every Nigerian a property owner, has opened its new head office in Lekki Phase 1 on Saturday, 1 May 2021.

The office located in the heart of Lekki, boasts of a comfortable and modern ambiance, offering a wide variety of services including day-to-day operations, sales, consultation, and recruitment.

“Like our former head office, our new head office in Lekki promises the best kind of services to our valued clients and prospective clients all over Lagos and his environs. We decided to open an office in Lekki to further expand the company’s reach and become accessible to those on the mainland and the Island. We will continue to offer excellent services to all our valued clients, and prospects all over Lagos and beyond. We are positive that this move will be a beginning to greater heights for the company. ” Said Oluwatosin Olatujoye, GMD Zylus Group International.

With the new head office, customers from Lekki, as well as Lagos as a whole would find it more accessible to our numerous ranges of product, Oluwatosin added.

Members of staff, consultants, realtors, dignitaries, and other stakeholders present at the opening, praised the group for taking a step to open a new head office in the heart of Lekki, they expressed enthusiasm towards the company bringing its products and services to those in the environ.

The grand opening also featured the presentation of cars to outstanding realtors who had met various targets in the previous months.

The new office is located at 31, Theophilus Oji Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State, and is open to commencing full operations on Tuesday 4, April 2021.

Zylus Group International is a fast-growing, privately owned, and internationally recognized business capital organization with interests in Real Estate, Investment, Human Capital Development, Agriculture, Designs and Printing, Media, Transport and Logistics, Travel and Tours, and many more.

Vanguard News Nigeria

