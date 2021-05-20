ZUGACOIN SURVIVES CRYPTOCURRENCY PRICE CRASH, MAINTAINS POSITION OF MOST VALUABLE CRYPTOCURRENCY IN THE WORLD

Kindly Share This Story:

ZUGACOIN has been listed among the few Cryptocurrencies that survived the recent Cryptocurrency crash in prices around the world.

Virtual currencies had recently crashed, leading to billions of dollars losses.

Has reported, the value of more than 7,000 tokens tracked by CoinGecko has shrunk more than $600 billion in the past week to $1.9 trillion. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, Wednesday break below $40,000 and is now about $25,000 off its record high set in April as other known currencies also reported a great diminish in price, placing their investors on a more worried and sleepless state.

Multiple factors are at play, ranging from criticism of the environmental impact of Bitcoin’s energy usage by onetime proponent Elon Musk, to the risk of a regulatory squeeze on what some have called the Wild West of investing. Digital tokens have also delivered gains so fat that some traders may have been taking profits.

However, African’s leading Crypocurrency, Zugacoin is one of the very few virtual money that survived this big blow and also selling at a double price, giving its investors a 100% assurance of survival.

This happened as a result of delibrate measures put in place by the CEO of ZUGACOIN to be an outstanding Cryptocurrency in the world by correcting the mistakes made by other Cryptocurrencies.

There are many brands of smart phones in the world but Apple is outstanding, that is how ZUGACOIN is going to be outstanding among Cryptocurrencies in the world. The Investors in ZUGACOIN will never have heart attack.

You can visit zugacoin.io to know more about ZUGACOIN and download Samzuga wallet 2021 version to buy ZUGACOIN and get times 2 of your money from 20 -31/5/2020.

Everyone intending to sell ZUGACOIN can only sell times 2 on Samzuga Exchange within this period. After this promo, there will be no promo till further notice,” Dr. Samzuga assured investors.

