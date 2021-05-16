Zidora Group celebrates 7 years of superlative service delivery

Kindly Share This Story:

Zidora Group, a household name which specializes in the area of travels,foreign education placement,media and Information and Communication Technology (I.C.T), rolls out the drum to celebrate seven years of excellent service delivery to her teaming and esteemed clientele.

Established in 2014 within the confines of a single room space by High Chief Dr. Arinze Madueke, a US trained Doctor and serial entrepreneur, the conglomerate has now transmogrified into a symbol of success in the rapidly growing Nigerian service industry.

Today, Zidora Group has grown in leaps and bounds,facilitating the successful applications of hundreds of Nigerians to their preferred destinations around different continents of the world.

In seven years, Zidora Group has established corporate offices in no fewer than eight major cities across diverse regions in Nigeria, including Lagos, Portharcourt, Abuja and Onitsha.

Over this period, Zidora Group has equally diversified into other business sectors and service industries, such as ;Media, I.C.T, Pharmaceuticals ,Real estate, Oil and gas inter-alia.

One of the packages offered by the company (The Zidora study abroad services)has grown to become one of the best foreign education placement service provider in Nigeria.

Hundreds of Nigerians seeking foreign education have been professionally guided to actualize their desire for foreign education and given an opportunity to elect any discipline of choice in world class universities across the globe.

The company’s foreign maternity service is another topnotch service exclusively designed for pregnant women seeking to give birth abroad.

Through the use of this service, hundreds of pregnant women have been assisted to realize their nativity dreams of giving birth abroad while concurrently providing an alternative citizenship for their new born.

Analogous to this is the Zidora medical tourism service, where people with medical conditions who desire to seek foreign medical treatment are backstopped to locate a suitable hospital and also facilitate their incidental travel needs,working around their budget.

In a nutshell, Zidora Group has changed the landscape of foreign education, medical tourism, travels and tours in Nigeria.

With its array of experienced professionals dedicated to actualizing the core values of the Zidora brand, the team interprets the dreams of her very revered clients and makes it come to fruition.

From a two man, one room business structure, Zidora Group has experienced commendable spread/expansion in terms of outreach and staff strength as the company today has over two hundred employees nationwide, thereby contributing its quota towards addressing the intractable problem of unemployment in Nigeria.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and as a way of giving back to the society, the Zidora Aid Foundation was setup to help indigent children to remain in school and this is done through it’s back to school programs which holds in Lagos and Anambra States for now with a plan to expand its area of coverage in the nearest future.

The foundation equally has a regular medical outreach where people with certain medical conditions and pregnant women are attended to,free of charge.

Not leaving the less privileged behind, the foundation regularly organizes forums where the needy are fed, given food items, cash and Clothings.

Such notably, roundly successful feat in seven years is worth celebrating. Zidora Group has been telling the African story of resilience and excellence in service delivery in the last seven years.

Kindly Share This Story: