YPF empowers another 100 Yoruba descents through Knowledge-based Entrepreneurship devt training

*Says we shall use Solar to banish Darkness, Smart Tech to wage war against Insecurity, Unemployment in Yoruba Land”

A Pan-Yoruba Professional Group, Yoruba Professionals Foundation, YPF, has empowered over 100 youths drawn from all the Yoruba Speaking States of Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Kogi, Kwara and Ekiti.

The one-week training, supported by the Ilana Omo Oodua, IOO, was categorized as knowledge-based with training courses in Robotics and Smart Homes Technology, Solar and Inverter Installations, Paints Production, Customer Relations and Management, Market Research and Business Development.

The 4th Free Knowledge-based Entrepreneurial Development Training Series took place in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The training, according to the Convener of YPF, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, was designed to create jobs in Yoruba Land through the promotion of Knowledge-based Entrepreneurship and empowerment of Yoruba descents for self-reliance and economic development.

He said that the cardinal aim of the consistent training on Solar and Smart Homes Technologies is to raise entrepreneurs who will use renewable energy and Automated Solutions to banish darkness away and wage war against Insecurity in Yoruba Land, saying “with consistency, diligence and smartness, those who passed through the training on Paints Production can rival DULUX in the next ten years.”

He said: “Our aim in Yoruba Professionals Foundation (YPF) is to promote Knowledge-based Entrepreneurship, Agriculture and Food Security, Culture and Traditions, Investment Potentials, Sports and Civic Education in Yoruba Land.

“We are committed, most importantly, to the advancement of Knowledge-based Entrepreneurship i.e Sciences, Technology and Digital Innovations in the Yoruba Nation because that is the future.

“Our Graduate Trainees were not only trained in innovative skills, but we also introduced them to Customers Service Relations and Management and Market Research and Business Development in order for them to translate all they have been trained into profitability and economic values.

“We want to produce Entrepreneurs that will go into all towns and villages to banish darkness from our homes through renewable energy sources and wage war against insecurity through smart automated Solutions.

“Those we have trained on Paints Production shall be monitored. We want to see a New Dulux among them before the year 2030. With God on our side, we shall monitor their progress and ensure that they utilise their skills for the benefits and advancement of the Yoruba Nation.

Adeleye thanked the Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye for making available the Secretariat of the organisation in Lagos and Ibadan respectively for the training on the platter of gold and also helping to raise some funds to support the training series since its inception in November 2020.

He commended the resource persons from INAAYAH Technologies, Mr. Adebowale Adebambo, Mr. Dada Adeniyi from The WTL Technologies, Mr Samuel Adegboro from Comfort Paints, Dr. Samuel Fasanmi from Seasalt Consulting and Mrs Folashade Adebayo-Ogbokhun from NAB Data Analytics for volunteering to serve the Yoruba People through the YPF platform.

Speaking at the exhibition session during the closing ceremony of the training held at the National Secretariat of Ilana Omo Oodua at Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State, a Graduate Trainee from the Solar Technology Class, Wale Olaniyi said the importance of LIGHT cannot be over-emphasized as it cuts across all facets of life, that it is the basics of life, as plants use it for photosynthesis, humans use it for food preservation and run other instruments and machinery, hence, the choice of Solar Technology is totally on course, particularly as we grapple with the challenges of epileptic power supply in Nigeria, an effect that has kept many businesses that could otherwise be striving, on their knees.

He said “in line with Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, Solar Technology will help in addressing adequately, global issues as highlighted in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), importantly, Goal no. 7, which discusses Affordable and Clean Energy, Goal 9 which has something to do with Industry, Infrastructure and Innovation and Goal 13 which stresses Climate change, occasioned by depletion of the Ozone layer, chiefly caused by the burning of fossil fuels and other non-renewable energy sources.

“At the just concluded training, our facilitators, led by Engineer Adeniyi Dada Damilare, were able to teach adequately to the high level of understanding, using simple terms and analogy to explain, fully to us the nitty-gritty of solar technology – The equipment needed, Array (Solar Panel otherwise called PV), Charge controller, Inverter, load and then battery, their proper installation and connection, while maintaining a high level of safety and how best we can get quality products from the market and where we can, actually in order to sustain us as a powerful entrepreneurial drive.

“Having learnt this, based on the saying that knowledge gained but not utilized is wasted, I have decided to set the first solar panel in my house, then hopefully use same to power my street, as a pilot study, to help provide power supply for my street as part of efforts in helping to boost the security apparatus.

“What is more? The courses on Customers’ Relation and Management and that on Business Development as anchored by Fasanmi Samson, PhD, Mrs Folashade Adebayo and Tunde Hamzat, PhD were practicable and realistic and rich in their context owing to the wealth of experience and simple format devised in passing the messages, so as to have robust sustainability and profitability indices while enlarging our coasts, in the course of the expected business transformation of the empowerment sessions.

“While I appreciate the trainers and my colleagues for making the learning phase highly passionate, eventful and appealing, I want to appreciate the management of Yoruba Professionals Foundation (YPF), ably led by the convener, YPF, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye for ensuring that this wonderful opportunity is provided for our continuous growth and intellectual development; their contributions in making lives impactful and minds enterprising will remain imprinted on the sand of time, and forever in our hearts”, he concluded.

Earlier, Professor Banji Akintoye, represented by a Retired Permanent Secretary from Osun State, Chief Bisi Oyedeji, advised the youths to utilize the opportunity in developing themselves for the need of the nation, most especially the Yoruba Nation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

