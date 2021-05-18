YPF, 𝗜𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗢𝗺𝗼 𝗢𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗮, begins 4𝘁𝗵 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝘁 t𝗿𝗮𝗶n𝗶𝗻𝗴

Kindly Share This Story:

…Featuring Robotics, Smart Homes Automation, Solar Technologies, Paints Production, Others

The Yoruba Professionals Foundation, YPF, supported by the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), has kick-started the 4th edition of its Free Entrepreneurial Development Training Series in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Knowledge-based Courses such as Robotics and Smart Homes Automation, Solar and Inverter Technologies, Paints Production, Customer Relations and Management, Market Research and Business Development are being taught at the one-week rigorous training holding concurrently in three classes.

The Training, according to the Convener of YPF, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, was designed to create jobs in Yoruba Land through the promotion of Knowledge-based Entrepreneurship and empower Yoruba descents for self-reliance and economic development.

The 4th Series is scheduled to end on Friday 21st May 2021 with a ceremony where a Certificate of participation will be presented to successful trainees.

Other partners at the ongoing 4th series are Ah’IYAH Technologies, WTL Technologies, Seasalt Consulting, Comfort Paints and NB Data Analytics.

Dignitaries that attended the brief opening ceremony earlier on Monday 17th May 2021 are renowned Historian, Professor Banji Akintoye, ably represented by a United States-based Entrepreneur, Mr Lanre Aremu, Convener and President of YPF, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, the Administrative Secretary of IOO, Dr. Tunde Amusat, YPF Legal and Finance Director, Mr Oladapo Kayode.

Others are the Resource Persons, Mr Adebambo Adebowale from Ah’IYAH Technologies, Mr Samuel Adegboro from the Comfort Paints, and Mr. Samson Ogunsola of the WTL Technologies.

