You can’t decide your successor, only God can, TAF tells Okowa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The Tony Amechi Foundation, TAF, has asked the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, to stop playing God on who would succeed him as the governor of the state in 2023.

The Foundation, in a statement yesterday by the Director of Communication, Sharon Isaiah, said it is only God who would decide the governor’s successor and not the governor himself.

The group said this in a reaction to the claim by the governor at the weekend that he knew who he would hand over to.

TAF noted that the 2023 polls in the state would mark the end of the grip of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on the state.

The group said Okowa failed to evenly locate developmental projects across the state, adding that he only focused on his area.

Also read:

“Our state is heterogeneous and it is unfortunate that a government is only focusing on a small region to the detriment of others. The people of the state were hoodwinked into voting for the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019, but now the people have seen the light

“Despite all the huge resources coming to the state, there is little to show for it. The current government has impoverished the people of the state and cannot come back to ask them for votes. Their political dynasty is sinking and it is obvious that they no longer enjoy the support of the people.

“We are watching developments as they unfold in the state particularly the swinging of the political pendulum as we drive the process of freeing the state from the hands of a selfish bunch who don’t believe in the betterment of the people. How do you in 2021 talk about 2023, are you God?” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: