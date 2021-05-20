Yoruba nation rally holds in Osogbo amidst intrigues, drama

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

THE Yoruba nation rally in Osogbo was tagged as the most successful of the rallies held so far by the agitators.

But the event was not without intrigues as security operatives and organisers tried to outwit each other towards achieving their objectives.

The rally was attended by thousands of Yoruba nation supporters, but some notable faces of the struggle operated behind the scene to evade arrest, as it was gathered that security operatives were on their trail.

Immediately after the Ogun State rally held in Abeokuta, where some protesters were arrested, one of the organisers on the ground, Dr. Ademola Ekundayo was invited by operatives of the Department of State Security, DSS.

He was questioned on the activities of his group, Kiriji Heritage Defenders, and the rally.

The security operatives sought to know when the rally would come up and how it will be organised.

Also, a week to the event, the DSS sought his attention, however, intuitively; Ekundayo refused to heed the invitation believing he could be detained to scuttle the rally.

To further prevent intimidation, the KHD convener, Oba Adetoyese Olakisan issued a statement seeking the protection of members to ensure a successful rally.

The rally and its drama

In the morning of Saturday, May 15, Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, the original venue where organisers of the rally picked as the converging point, was taken over by security operatives, including police, DSS, Joint Task Force members, Amotekun Corps among others.

Over 200 arm-bearing security personnel were stationed at the venue and its surroundings with a fear to intimidate and stop the rally.

However, the organisers wittingly changed their convergent point to the November 27 interchange bridge along Osogbo-Gbongan road.

About 100 persons converged wearing T-shirts with the inscription of the Yoruba nation’s logo.

But as they proceeded into the town, many people joined the procession and before the twinkle of an eye, the procession grew into thousands of people.

While the procession was ongoing, sources revealed that the likes of Professor Banji Akintoye, Dr. Ademola Ekundayo and nine other high profile personalities, tagged security risks, were in their vehicles monitoring the event within the state capital.

Another agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Igboho was also said to have tarried at Ikire for security reasons.

In Osogbo, the procession walked through Ogo-Oluwa to Aregbesola bus stop, to Odi-Olowo before turning back at Jaleyemi and headed to the freedom park amidst tight security.

The procession was peaceful

The crowd was addressed by the Secretary-General of Ilana Omo Oodua, IOO, Mr. George Akinola; head of IOO Youth Development, Dr. Akin Adejuwon and other agitators, declaring that the actualisation of Yoruba Nation is an idea whose time has come.

They also affirmed that their right to self-determination was “inalienable”.



Igboho’s twist

After listening to Dr. Adejuwon, the crowd dispersed believing Igboho will not make it to the rally.

However, the news of Igboho’s arrival with his team forced the crowd to regroup and return to Freedom Park.

He told the gathering that there would not be an election in the South-West in 2023 as the region is no longer interested in the Nigerian nation.

After his address, Igboho led his team to Ataoja’s palace, where he received a royal blessing from Oba Jimoh Oyetunji.

While Igboho entered the inner chamber of the palace, his supporters outside almost attacked a DSS operative but for the intervention of senior members of his entourage.

The aggrieved supporters accused operatives of harassing them and being overzealous, daring him to shoot at them.

Busted agent

Also during the procession, a secret security operative was busted by the protesters.

The agent, who was said to be a DSS operative, was caught while recording the registration number of vehicles used by some of the protesters.

Dressed in native attire, the security personnel had joined the procession from the November 27 interchange bridge towards freedom until he was busted around Heritage hotel where he was questioned and confessed to being a security operative.

The unruly behaviour of protesters

While the protest was peaceful and colourful from the November 27 interchange bridge to Freedom Park, some of the protesters that headed towards Obafemi Awolowo Way intimidated and harassed motorists and traders around Igbona, Ayetoro and Orita Sabo areas.

Vanguard News Nigeria

