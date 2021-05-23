Yahaya, Makinde, Obaseki,  Sule attract huge votes to be honoured Democracy Heroes Award 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

The forthcoming and most anticipated 9th edition of Democracy Heroes Awards Africa, is set to yet again honour the outstanding performance of notable, reputable, creative, prospective and distinguished personalities, across key sectors and Industries in Africa.

Few hours ago the organising committee announced that Gov. Yahaya Bello, Gov. Seyi Makinde, Gov. Obaseki and Gov. Sule have attracted huge votes from Nigerians and will be honoured at the DHAA 2021.

According to reports, the Organising Committee had announced that the afore mentioned personalities won big and have been confirmed as Nominees who will be honoured on the 10th of June 2021 at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja Nigeria. The historic award ceremony is themed Unity the Alternative For Peace: Experience The Power of Unity”

However names of nominees across several award categories are still yet been announced by the organising committee for the 9th edition of the 2021 Democracy Heroes Award Africa(DHAA). The Award has honoured several notable personalities in its previous editions, including, Presidents, Vice Presidents, Governors, Senators, Ministers, Enterpreneurs and Philanthropists.

Speaking with State Press Correspondent during an exclusive interview in Abuja, the Principal Executive Director of Democracy Heroes Awards, King Fajag Ajagbonna expressed commendation to the recently confirmed nominees whom had won big to earn the prestigious award of Democracy Heroes Awards Africa.

