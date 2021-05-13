Wuyep, Jang, Useni mourn late Gen Dongonyaro

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Former Chief of Air Staff, CAS, Air Marshal Jonah Wuyep rtd, former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang, and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Senator Jeremiah Useni have expressed sadness over the demise of the former Chief of Defense Staff, CDS, Lt. Gen Joshua Dogonyaro saying the deceased was a professional who gave patriotic service to the country.

Wuyep, a Tarok by tribe just like the deceased noted that General Dogonyaro, a former ECOMOG Commander served not just the country but the West African subregion meritoriously while Jang, a former Military officer added the deceased was a father and mentor to all military officers from his Plateau State and beyond and Useni, a member of the erstwhile ‘Tarok Mafia’ stated, he was a courageous officer who made success in every operation he commanded.

According to Wuyep, “Lt Gen J N Dogonyaro was a truly professional soldier who shall be remembered for his patriotic service to our great Nation Nigeria and the West African Sub-region. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Amen.”

Jang added, “A colossus and a man of peace has gone home. I received with a deep sense of sorrow, the passing of my elder brother, former boss, and senior colleague, Lieutenant General Joshua Nimyel Dogonyaro.

“The late Lt. General Dogonyaro was a brave, distinguished, and accomplished officer whose military career was of first-class ranking by all standards. He rose to the peak of his military career, serving as the Chief of Defence Staff and as a member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC) in the course of his career and service to the nation and humanity.”

As a senior Military Officer, Jang maintained, “His exploits in peacekeeping operations have left an indelible mark in the sands of time. As the Task Force Commander of a Peace-keeping force in Chad and later Commander of the ECOMOG in Liberia, the late Dogonyaro distinguished himself and displayed the professionalism for which the Nigerian Armed Forces is known.

“After retirement he continued to serve as a father and mentor to all military officers from his Plateau State and beyond, in addition to serving as a guide to those who joined politics, having risen to senior administrative positions in Nigeria, while in service.

“He was a very loyal, dedicated, and committed Officer who spent his life in the service of Nigeria, Africa, and as an elder statesman to his people, the Taroh nation. He was an embodiment of humility, a devout Christian, and a father to many.

“The late Lt. General Dogonyaro was an accomplished officer and experienced leader, whose enormous contributions to the development of his people, Plateau State, and the nation at large will forever be cherished and remembered. He lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation and the vacuum he left behind will be difficult to fill.”

The former Governor while condoling his family stated, “On behalf of my family and all people of goodwill, particularly those of us who worked closely with him and benefitted from his magnanimity and fatherly love, I pray that the Almighty God will give the entire family, especially the immediate family, the courage and fortitude to bear this irreparable, painful loss.

“He was indeed, a father, leader, mentor, support system, and peacemaker throughout his life. We will miss his love, care, wise counsel, and exemplary lifestyle which has remained a guiding light to many. Adieu, brave soldier! Even in death, you stand tall as a beacon.”

To Useni, General Dogonyaro was “A rare, daring, intensely loyal and courageous officer who made a success of every operation he commanded.”

