Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has admonished journalists to be resolute towards upholding accuracy, objectivity, and professional ethics while discharging their duty in order to deepen good governance and not to heat up the polity.

Ganduje gave the charge on the occasion of the United Nation’s World Press Freedom Day, celebrated on May 3, every year.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, the governor noted that as stakeholders, journalists should exercise their profession within the realm of law and journalism profession.

Ganduje further observed that at this critical period when Nigeria is facing myriads of challenges, the media should always be mindful of the laws guiding the conduct of their constituted responsibilities in their reportage.

“It is important to ensuring that accurate and factual reporting is part of the code of ethics guiding the journalism profession anywhere in the world,” the statement added.

The governor stated that this year’s observance theme: “Information as a Public Good” serves as a call to assert the importance of savoring information as a public good.

He said while the press can help to strengthen government institutions through its watchdog role, significant reform is needed to support media organizations to restore public confidence in the press.

Ganduje also assured working journalists that his administration would continue to be media-friendly and felicitated with them on the auspicious occasion of International Press Freedom Day.

In the same vein, the Managing Director, Kano Electricity Distribution Company, KEDCO, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna used the occasion to salute journalists’ contributions towards the national development of the country.

Gwamna in a statement by his Head, Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai said KEDCO has not been leftover on the impact of media as they have been the dependable partner on KEDCO’s journey so far.

The United Nations General Assembly set aside May 3 to be World Press Freedom Day to raise awareness on the importance of freedom of the press.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: