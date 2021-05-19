World Telecoms & Information Day: 9mobile drives digital transformation pace with strategic investments

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

As the world, yesterday marked 2021 World Telecommunication and Information Society Day with the theme: Accelerating Digital Transformation in Challenging Times, Telecommunication Service provider, 9mobile has said it will drive Nigeria’s pace of digital transformation through strategic investment in digital infrastructure.

The company noted that in order to speed up Nigeria’s economic development and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic; there is a need to accelerate the country’s digital transformation.

This, it says, can be achieved with the deployment of digital infrastructure across the country.

Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, said the move by the telecommunication company is apt and timely going by the disruption that the pandemic has brought upon lives and businesses.

Ado said: “The 2021 WTISD provides a unique opportunity for International Communication Union, ITU members to continue in their quest for an accelerated digital transformation agenda that is all-encompassing, by promoting national strategies on ICT development across the world.”

