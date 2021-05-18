World Communication Day: FG urged to respect Press Freedom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos State, Adewale Martins has asked the Federal Government to respect press freedom and not suppress the truth.

The Bishop gave the charge while addressing journalists after the mass marking this year’s 55th World Communications Day themed: ‘Come and See: Communicating by Encountering People Where and as They are’, held at the Holy Cross Cathedral Church, Lagos.

He said most journalists are enduring unprecedented restrictions, making it impossible to bring out necessary independent or critical reporting in the public interest

In his words: “We all know very well that the freedom of media practitioners to carry out their duties is entrenched even in our constitution, so we expect that the government and everyone concerned respect this right that has been given to them by virtue of their profession and the constitution of our country.

” If the press is able to bring to light whatever is going on in every area of life of our nation and everywhere in the world, it serves everybody better if press freedom is held sacrosanct.”

Also emphasising the message of His Holiness, Pope Francis on the value of the media in nation building, the cleric urged Nigerian journalists to be authentic in their reportage.

He said: “I pray that they will continue to dig deep as the holy father has advised, ensure that the news they bring to people come from their own experience via interaction with people, listening to and sharing in their experiences.”

Also speaking, Director of Social Communications, Archdiocese of Lagos, Very Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu called on the Federal Government to devise a technology to regulate access to the internet with a view to checking misguided information, particularly those capable of fuelling security and religious crises in the country.

