Workers’ Salary: Buhari committed to welfare of Nigerian workers, APC tells PDP

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has risen in defence of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration amid allegations of a planned reduction of worker’s salary, saying the president remains committed to the well-being of Nigerian workers.

National Secretary, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the APC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

APC was reacting to an allegation by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP to the effect that it was in receipt of intelligence reports that the ruling party “recommended the widely condemned move to slash workers’ meagre salaries despite the current excruciating economic hardship which the APC administration had plunged our nation in the last six years”.

The APC statement reads; “The Peoples Democratic Party PDP is up to its comical tales on what it terms “intelligence at its disposal’ to slash the salaries of workers in the country. Clearly, only the PDP believes its tales.

“We are proud of our credentials as a truly progressive and people-centred political party.

“From the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s several social investment programmes targeted at citizens living on the margin; implementation of the improved minimum wage; the Economic Sustainability Plan to the mass housing programme benefitting thousands, this government’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerian workers is tested, proven and unmatched.

“We will continue to match words with actions in line with our electoral promises”, APC declared.

