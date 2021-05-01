Workers Day; Nigerian workers are resolute , deserves more better welfare packages – Ereyitomi

Kindly Share This Story:

As workers in Warri Federal Constituency, Delta State joins their counterparts across the country and the world to celebrate this year’s workers day, the Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Abuja, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated Nigerian workers, describing them as resolute people who deserves more better welfare packages and pay as well as other related benefits.

Ereyitomi noted that despite the difficult and economic hardship, workers are still putting their best in discharge of their duties, he encouraged Nigerian labour leaders to be courageous while discussing labour related issues with government especially as it affects their social and economic beneficial well-being.

The lawmaker who also a Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, reiterated his commitment in joining forces to boost welfare of workers , assuring his Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West LGAs that make up the federal constituency that whenever issues of labour related come to the NASS he will make favourable input to support workers advancement and development.

Ereyitomi urged Nigerian workers to always put in their best as they are known as people full of energy and patient people, noting that Nigerian workers are calm and purposeful productive driven people in Africa, he therefore want them to always thing of how to better lives of their members with united hearted body so as to achieve their desired results.

