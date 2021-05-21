Women in Insurance Conference holds May 25

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebele Orakpo

AS part of efforts to allow for inclusivity and gender equality in the insurance industry, Grye Limited, producers of InsurTech Business Series Podcast, in partnership with AXA Mansard, will be hosting a webinar conference to address the challenges. According to a statement by the organisers, the insurance industry in Africa is male-dominated.

However, it is believed that inclusion will bring opportunities and possible solutions needed to change this for good. The webinar, with theme: Untapped Value for the African Industry, is the company’s second holding virtually on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

The webinar is part of the company’s IBS Women in Insurance Project aimed at promoting gender equality and removing unconscious biases against female insurance professionals.

The IBS Women in Insurance Webinar will feature insights from leading professionals in the industry, such as Rashidat Adebisi, Adeolu Adewumi-Zer, Jihan Abass and Marjorie Ngwenya. Adedamola Oloko, founder, Grye Limited, said the webinar aims to “lead a new wave of discussions on eliminating unconscious biases against women and exploring untapped values for the development of the insurance industry in Africa.”

Folumy, the co-host of InsurTech Business Series Podcast, said: “Organising the IBS Women in Insurance webinar reinforces our intent on promoting gender diversity and innovation for the benefit and empowerment of both genders. We urge both the female and male professionals and stakeholders to join the conversation on the said date.

“The webinar is free. Intending participants can register online.

Grye Limited is an insurance technology consultant and the producers of Africa’s leading insurtech podcast. Grye is also the organisers of the first ever annual InsurTech Conference in Nigeria, InsurTech Business Series Conference as well as InsurTech Business Series Webinar.

