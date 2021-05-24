Wife of Deputy Governor flags off the Safe motherhood week activities

Kindly Share This Story:

The Cross River State Government has stated its commitment to keep mothers safe from conception to delivery. With approximately 3000 Women dying everyday from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth in Nigeria, the government of CRS under the amiable leadership of Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade has continued useful interventions targeted at reducing the rate of Maternal Mortality in the State.

The wife of the Deputy Governor Her Excellency Mrs Omotunde Ivara Esu, the Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu, the DG of the CRSPHCDA Dr Janet Ekpenyong, wife of speaker Hon. Imabong Eteng, the Chairman of Calabar Municipality Hon. Efeffiong Nta and wife Mrs Theresa Eke among other health stakeholders/ partners in the State all took part in the Safe Motherhood sensitization event which will be replicated across the state this week.

The aim of this event was to carryout massive sensitization campaigns on the importance of safe pregnancy and childbirth with skilled birth attendants which will help reduce the high rate of maternal mortality in the State, the wife of the State’s deputy Governor, Her Excellency Mrs Omotunde Ivara Esu who commended the numerous achievements of the government of Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade in the health sector called on mothers to make it a habit to always access health facilities during antenatals and childbirth to reduce complications that might lead to sudden death.

“Let me use this opportunity to commend this administration for doing very well especially in the industrial and health sector as through the workaholic and result oriented effort of the health commissioner Dr Betta Edu and her team, the State has so far recorded tremendous achievements in this sector. Motherhood as we know is a huge responsibility.

“As mothers, we owe it as a duty and a responsibility to give ourselves the greatest care and attention especially during the period of pregnancy. Communities, men and pregnant women must play their part. As a government we’ll continue to give in our all to make sure we provide the needed health infrastructures to make this process convenient for all our mothers.”

Speaking during the event, the CRS Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu reiterated Government’s commitment to give in their all to ensure that Pregnancy remains safe as well as childbirth. “Today is to create awareness and encourage our women to access quality care during pregnancy, childbirth and postnatal services. With this year’s theme being; “Improving Demand, Access And Utilization of the Maternal Services In the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic” From conception to delivery, we will always provide medical care, skilled delivery, HIV PMTCT service, antimalaria, Immunisation, micronutrients, family planning Delivery kits and many other interventions which could help reduce the high rate of death during childbirth.

“The administration of Governor Ben Ayade has made it possible for us to access care even at our doorsteps as there’s no Ward in CRS without a functional health facility, our general hospitals are upgraded and running with outstanding equipments/facilities to make childbirth safe, its therefore time we stop patronizing Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs), religious houses or delivering at home. We must first help ourselves before the government can help us. Register with Ayade Care and access free care, as a State we’ll continue to give in our best to keep every mother safe.”

Dr Janet Ekpenyong the DG of the CRSPHCDA on her part called on mothers to use the health centers as the roles of TBA is only for referral. We are working with the House of assemble to get the law. If any TBA delivers a child they will be arrested.

The chairman of Calabar South LGA Hon. Nta who played host called on mothers to make use of the government facilities while calling on their husbands to give them the necessary support as childbirth even though a woman’s responsibility, the man has so much role to play to help make the process safe and healthy for both the mother and the child.

The representatives of UNFPA, UNICEF, and WHO, all spoke during the event with a commitment to continue to support government in this fight. Highlight of the event was presentation of Delivery kits to pregnant women and Key note address by Prof Marbel Ekott.

