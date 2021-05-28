WIC, Igbo leaders in Diaspora to celebrate Biafra day May 30

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

The World Igbo Congress, WIC, in collaboration with Igbo in Diaspora has disclosed that it will celebrate the remembrance of Hero’s and Heroines of the defunct Biafra republic on Sunday, May 30th, 2021.

Publicity Secretary of WIC, Hon. Basil Onwukwe said that the video conference will beam from all parts of the world and will be hosted from different continents including the United States of America, Canada, Asia, Europe, and South Africa.

He named the special guests of honour and participants as the Methodist Archbishop Emmanuel Edeh, Publisher, Chief Dele Momodu; President of Nzuko Umunna, Senator Chris Anyanwu; Elder Uma Eleazu and Engr. Chris Okoye.

Other participants include the President of Association of South East Town Unions, ASETU, Chief Emeka Diwe;

Bishop Obi Onubogu, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze of Igbo World Assembly, Mbama Amadiebube, former coordinator of Nzuko Umunna, Ngozi Odumuko and Dr. Christian Duru

Onwukwe said that the guest speakers will include; Prof. Chidi Osuagwu, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Okwadike Igboukwu), Barrister Charles Effiong, IPOB Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Ogbueshi Delly Ajufo, Dr Akin Fapohunda, Chief Jackson Omenazu and Lady Annkio Briggs.

“The conference will also feature Igbo leaders from all over the world. It’s going to be one of its kind in recent memories, Onwukwe said.

He gave the theme of this year’s conference as ‘Biafra Heroes, which we will never forget,’ noting that the conference is scheduled for 2 pm Nigeria time, to be featured on Zoom Meeting ID: 826 1297 4352 and Passcode: 238660.\

