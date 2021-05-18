Why we suspended issuance of new passports and renewals – NIS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeixa Ajayi

ABUJA: The Nigeria Immigration Service NIS has explained its decision suspend the issuance of new passports and renewal of old ones in the country.

Deputy Comptroller General of Immigration, AB Yarima, who disclosed this Tuesday in Abuja added that all new passports and renewals will be suspended till 1st June 2021.

According to him, “The directive is to enable the commission clear all backlogs of applications sequel to the commencement of new passport regime on 1st June 2021″.

READ ALSO Gunmen abduct Shariah Court judge in Katsina

He said the “suspension of receiving and processing of fresh passport applications, is to allow for clearance of every Passport application that was received before 17th of May 2021, adding that a Task Force supervised by ACGs, will be sent to Passport offices to clear the backlog.”

According to him, the new passport regime is expected to commence on the 1st of June 2021, for a delivery period of 6 weeks from the date of submission of applications if there is no local objection.

Kindly Share This Story: