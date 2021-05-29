Why we established Ilaji Travels and Tours Agency – Resort’s COO

Kindly Share This Story:

In furtherance of its efforts towards the actualisation of its corporate vision, the management of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort on Friday has unveiled Ilaji Travels and Tours Agency.

Ilaji Travels and Tours Agency, the aviation unit of the fast-rising hospitality outfit, was established by the Resort’s management in order to plug the aviation and tourism aspect of the organization.

The unveling of the agency was done by Pastor Ezekiah Afolabi, the Vice President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) Western Zone, in company of Chief (Engr) Dotun Sanusi, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort;Prince Adesina Araoye, the Chief Operating Officer, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort and Erelu-Asa Funmi Rotiba, another NANTA Executive.

In his keynote address, Prince Araoye lauded Chief Sanusi over his unrivaled vision as well as the free hands given to the Resort’s management which according to him has contributed immensely to the brand that everyone is now appreciating.

In his words, “Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort is still evolving; the vision to be a leading hospitality and entertainment outfit in Nigeria and Africa as a whole is not a finished product yet. We, the management and staff of this organization have internalized this vision and we are sure that this great vision will be achieved very soon.

“Our dream is to make Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort a convergence of tourism, culture, sports, academics, entertainment etcetera. When the dream is fully evolved, it will be a one-stop hospitality outfit. By the time we reach the end of the evolution of this brand, anybody can get whatever he wants with just a click of a button on our website.

“This is the vision that gave birth to Ilaji Travels and Tours Agency.

We have known very clearly that for us to achieve our dreams, we must at some points embark on strategic partnerships and alliances with our partners.

“Our operational policy is one with a win-win model such that any organization that partners with us would also have course to smile. With the establishment of this agency, we have been able to take care of a very important aspect of our our brand, which his aviation.

“With this new development, we would be able to not only give our customers world class hospitality services when they are in our Resort but we would also extend our sevices to them right from their take off point, he concluded.

While delivering his own speech, Pastor Ezekiah urged the Resort’s management to harness the numerous tourists centers in the state which in his words will provide will go a long way in ehancing the services rendered to the prospective customers.

He noted that the organization’s new product will give more publicity to the resort, adding, that the staff’s organization needs to strengthen their team spirit with a view to coping with the demands of the new assignment.

Acknowledging the uniqueness of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Erelu Rotiba stated that the establishment of art gallery in the Resort which showcase the paintings of some of our traditional Kings in Yorubaland is something that makes Ilaji Resort towers above the rest.

She added further that the presence of football Clubs in the Resort is an investment geared towards securing of the future of the youths in our society.

Ilaji Travels and Tours Agency, a brainchild of Chief Dotun Sanusi, an Ibadan based investor and philanthropist is the latest product from Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort. The agency’s business covers ticketing, tours, travels and Resort.

