Why Nigeria ranks top in twin pregnancy – Expert

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko

A Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Dr. Enyinnaya Nduka, has revealed possible causes of the high twin pregnancy in Nigeria.

According to him, the presence of clomiphene-like substance present in ‘amala’ ( cassava flour) is believed to be responsible for the development.

The expert made the disclosure while delivering the maiden edition of the Distinguished Medical Specialist Annual Lecture of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria ( MEDCAN) held at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Umuahia, Abia State.

According to him, Nigeria has a twin rate of 54 per 1000 births while the entire United States which came second on the table has 26 per 1000 birth.

He noted that the twin rate which is higher in the South West region of the country could be attributed to the consumption of ‘amala’ which is a common menu in the region.

READ ALSO:

The Consultant Gynaecologist who spoke on the topic: The Prime Unpredictable Pass: Preempting and Prioritising the Process Professionally and Proficiently”, advised pregnant mothers not to joke with antenatal and postnatal cares to reduce fetal and maternal morbidity and mortality.

He strongly advocated the provision of ” quality pre-conceptional care, antenatal care, intrapartum care and postpartum care” for a successful passage of the child from conception to birth, as well as the wellness of the mother.

” Good intrapartum care provided by proficient professionals in well-equipped health facilities, baptized and bestowed with the spirit of emergency-preparedness , will not only provide profitable and positive protection to the precious passenger passing through the unpredictable process, but will also provide protection to the patient parturient, her partner and the entire population”, he submitted.

He encouraged pregnant mothers not to be reluctant in embracing cesarean section (surgery) when it becomes an option for safe delivery.

Dr. Nduka who Identified malaria as one of the common causes of complications in pregnancy advised pregnant mothers to protect themselves against mosquito bites.

Positing that delaying childbirth is associated with worsening reproductive outcomes with more infertility and miscarriages, he further submitted that “women should be advised that completion of child bearing in their twenties will vastly reduce their obstetric and medical risk.”

In a remark, MEDCAN National President, Professor Kenneth Ozoilo lauded the guest lecturer for his professionalism in his presentations.

The MEDCAN boss who was represented by the Secretary, Dr. Moses Chingle, called for more support from Tet-fund for more medical research for their members.

Earlier in an opening remark, the Chief Medical Director of FMC Umuahia, Professor Azubuike Onyebuchi, said that the inaugural lecture series were instituted to give consultants platform to present their research works for the good of society.

Kindly Share This Story: