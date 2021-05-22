Why I stabbed my mother-in-law to death — suspect

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn usman

Atan Otta community in Ogun State was recently thrown into panic, following the frightening sight of a woman who lay in the pool of her blood with a knife thrust in her ribs.

She stretched out her right hand begging to be rushed to the hospital and at the same time held on to the position of the stab , with her left hand.

A young lady was seen crying and pleading with everyone to assist her get any available vehicle that would convey the dying woman to the hospital.

Help came but unfortunately, the wounded woman later identified as Mrs Abosede Oyewole , did not live to tell her story, as she died three days later, at a private hospital she was rushed to.

Death trap

Surprisingly, her assailant turned out to be her 28-year-old son-in-law, Opeyemi Adeola, a popular welder in Atan Otta community.

Crime Guard gathered that her daughter, Tope and the suspect, Adeola, had been living together for two years. She reportedly left the house for her parents place because she was beaten by her husband.

The deceased, as gathered, had gone to her son –in-law’s place to reprimand him for the incessant battery of her daughter, only to meet a dead end.

Escape

Spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi , explained that “ on that fateful day, the suspect, as usual, beat up his wife and inflicted injuries on her. The deceased went to meet him to warn him to desist from beating her daughter.

“On sighting the deceased in his house, the suspect descended heavily on her, beat her mercilessly before stabbing her on her ribs with a knife. Having heard that the victim had died, the suspect fled.

“ The Divisional Police Officer, Atan Ota, CSP Abolade Oladigbolu, detailed his detectives to go after him.

They embarked on an intelligence based investigation which led them to his hideout in Ikorodu, Lagos state where he was eventually apprehended.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a member of a notorious cult group in the area. He was also one of those who led hoodlums to burn down Atan Ota Police division and killed the Divisional Crime Officer on October 21, October 2020, during the Endsars protest”.

Why I did it

In this interview with the suspect, he admitted culpability but blamed his action on uncontrolled emotion and an attempt to defend himself from an attack by the deceased and her two children.

Hear him: “ My wife told me she was going to see her sick mother on April 20,2021 , that she would return by 12 noon the next day. But three days later, I did not see her . I went to check on her at her parents’ and saw her with another man.

“ The man asked where I had been , I told him I went to Ile Olugi to work . I have seen that man with my wife before, in my house. In Fact, that first time, he came to give my wife some money.

“When my mother-in-law saw me, she accused me of not taking care of my wife and children. I have one child with my wife, an eight months old girl. The older child is five years old. She is mine from another woman.

“ My mother –in-law told me to my face that she had given her daughter, my wife , to another man since I was not giving her money to eat. My wife refused to follow me home that day. I went to her parents place again to pick my five- year -old child from her and left our eight-month-old baby with her.

Journey to SCIID

“On April 28, 2021, my wife , her mother and sister came to my house. They said they came to pack my wife’s belongings. I told them to go and collect what were hers. In the process, they started fighting with me and broke my skull . I brought out a knife which I brought from the farm ,just to scare them but the knife pierced into my in-law’s ribs.

“My wife and I have been together for two years. I was preparing to pay her dowry someday. Her parents were aware we were together. Her father even advised me to get my wife something to do when our baby would be a year old .

“I didn’t know she would die. I only did it to prevent myself and to scare them. She was rushed to Hyacinth hospital at Otta by her daughter

I ran away because I was afraid of being lynched. While I was in my village where I hid, I heard my wife and members of her family packed all my property from the house to sell to treat my mother-in-law. Three days later, I was told she was dead. Again, I ran from the village, to my father’s place in Ikorodu, Lagos.

“I left my father’s place in 2008. When I told him what happened, he took me to Ikorodu Police station that same day , from where I was taken to Atan division and thereafter, transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

“ It is unfortunate she died. She was the reason my wife was misbehaving. Before we met, my mother-in-law used to send her (wife) out to sleep with men. I met her in the process”.

Asked what age was his supposed wife, he said , “ She told me she was 19 years old when we met. But her father claimed she is presently 17 years old. I regret my action and wished things could return the way they were , in order to remedy the situation”, he said in an emotional laden tone.

