‘Why GText Homes is one of the best property companies in Nigeria’

Kindly Share This Story:

GText Homes has once again demonstrated why it is largely regarded as one of the most proactive and dynamic property development and managing companies in Nigeria.

The company which is already known amongst industry experts as one of the first to introduce the idea of green and smart homes has now raise the stakes a bit higher in another drive.

GText Homes recently announced plans to lift 12,000 youths of out employment through a massive recruitment drive. These and more were the features of the recently concluded annual programme tagged; “Global Property Brokers Conference, 2021”.

The conference had an array of seasoned property industry moguls from different parts of the world to share their knowledge and projections with participants in attendance. The event which was also beamed to a live audience unlike had more than 15,000 active and online audience. Speakers at the event included; John Maxwell, Grant Cordone, Ryan Selhant, Dr Ope Banwo, Dr Olumide Emmanuel, Dr Adeyemi Adeniyi, Mr Adeyinka Igninoba, as well as others.

Speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director, GText Homes, Dr Stephen Akintayo, expressed his optimism on the prospects of property development in Nigeria. He however urged the government to wake up to her responsibilities by providing the necessary infrastructure and security. These, he said are the recipe for private investment.

“We have the population. That in itself is a resource. Numbers mean money. That is why we at GText Homes are empowering people to be brokers in the property industry. We must encourage and help people to grow financially and become investors even without physical cash at the begining. Let us encourage our capital holders home and abroad to come invest in properties”, he said.

Dr Akintayo also encouraged the commercial banks and government at all levels to increase participation in the areas of providing low cost housing units to our teeming population. He said that the realities on ground make it a bit tedious for private industry players to invest much in the provision of low cost housing units.

On his part, Dr Adeyemi Adeniyi, a real estate developer and sales partner with GText Homes congratulated the company and participants for a successful annual conference. He harped on the the fact that the government at all levels must be encouraged to be more committed, consistent and sincere with their investments in the housing and infrastructural development of the country. This, he said is the only way to ensure the realisation of the country’s housing goals in the future. There has to be a partnership between the private and public for their to be a way forward.

“The high rate of unemployment in the country coupled with our massive housing deficits have naturally created a vacuum that can only be filled with seasoned brokers who would serve as an active link between and amongst all stakeholders in the industry.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: