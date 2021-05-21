Why CashboxNG is different from other savings App – Sydney Aigbogun, CEO

Kindly Share This Story:

Technology has not only helped to make life easier, it has also crept into the Nigerian Fintech with the advent of savings apps accessible on our smart phones and other gadgets.

Sydney Aigbogun, a graduate of University of Lagos has averred that his Fintech company, Cashboxng is focused on making their clients make smarter financial decisions.

On what makes Cashboxng distinct, he said: ”We are not just focused on getting people to use our app, instead we are focused on our customers. We are helping them make smarter financial decisions. We are also big on research and development, we are constantly coming up with features and ways to make financial transactions easier for everyone”.

Aigbogun who has vast experience in consumer finance, asset management and foreign exchange trades noted that in the next ten years, Cashboxng will become a pan-African company located in different parts of Africa and beyond.

“In the next 10 years, I see CashBoxNG being a pan African company located in different parts of Africa and beyond. We would also have been listed in the stock exchange by then. In 10 years I should have stepped down as the CEO, while someone else appointed by the board takes that sit”.

Recounting some of the challenges he encountered during the early days of running Cashboxng, he said: “Most of our challenges were in the first year and we handled that very well.

Right now, we just want to keep doing everything we can to grow rapidly while making impact on our tens of thousands of users. We want to be a force to reckon with when it comes to excellent financial services.

“Waking up to so many errors with on our app and complaints from customers, that is an experience that I wouldn’t forget. We had a lot of errors going on, people couldn’t save and the app was having issues.

My team and I didn’t sleep for almost 48 hours till we resolved the issues. This happened in our first year though and we immediately put in measures for it never to happen again”.

