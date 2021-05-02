Whoever said I requested contracts is a shame to himself, those he represents – Mbaka

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has described as childish and laughable allegations that he is attacking President Muhammadu Buhari because he requested contracts and was rebuffed.

Vanguard reported that Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu in response to Mbaka’s call for Buhari to resign or be impeached by the National Assembly alleged that Mbaka’s attack follows his failure to get contracts from the federal government.

Addressing the allegation in his Sunday sermon obtained by Vanguard, Mbaka said, “When they talk about giving Fr Mbaka contracts, I don’t want to talk about that because it is a laughable, childish accusation. Whoever is saying that is a shame to himself and shame to the people he is representing.

“Fr Mbaka’s voice came from the spiritual, so what I am saying is unchallengeable. I have been silent because I was waiting for them to change until God said ‘speak’.

“Some messages are like dew, some are like rain while some are like thunder. Anyone challenging that message is challenging the God of thunder and should be careful.

“The Fr Mbaka who was speaking is not just a priest but by the special grace of God a job provider. To the glory of God, those benefitting directly from me monthly through direct salary are not less than 23,000 people.

“That person challenging Fr Mbaka, how many people are you feeding? So if I talk you talk? Because the government is paying you?

“I’m not here to defend any allegation, but the three men he mentioned are people that could have handled the nation’s insecurity. This was during Buhari’s first term and these men told them they can help conquer insecurity.

“These men had the platform to end insecurity within one month. This was under Abba Kyari. I just handed them over to government. They only asked me to help them reach government and offered to help insecurity, revive the nation’s economy through putting an end to theft of crude oil and providing employment.

“Anyone who says the truth is branded a terrorist.

“Are those given contracts better than me? They have shown that they don’t have a reward mechanism.

“The last person this administration should fight is Fr Mbaka.” He said

