What was Naira Marley thinking, Nigerians blast artist over reckless comment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sherifat Lawal

Naira Marley continues to generate reactions over comments he made about his fantasy.

The popular Nigerian artiste took to Social Media on Thursday sharing that he is still going to have s3x with mother and daughter on the same day.

He said;

“I’m still gonna have s3x with mother and daughter on the same day, the mum should be younger than 40 and the daughter should be 18 years or over.”

Nigerians, mostly female, have reacted by blasting Naira Marley as they show clear disagreement with what he has stated while a few have excused him, saying it is just a fantasy.

A huge relief came for Naira Marley when journalist, Kemi Olunloyo defended him fiercely.

READ ALSO: Nigerian police to have a live Instagram chat with Naira Marley

She said;

“If you are a mother, criticising Naira Marley for saying the truth about his sexual fantasies, you probably have had sex with one of your daughter’s boyfriend”

However, many disagree with aunty Kemi, saying ‘no be everything pesin fit take catch cruise’.

Actress, Onyii Alexx has advised Naira Marley to always respect mothers, she gave the singer a piece of her mind as regards his sexist statement.

“No be everything them dey take catch cruise biko…in everything you do, always respect mothers…biko no give us shameful cruise.”

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has also descended mercilessly on Naira Marley, she had this to say to the singer:

“You are just very stupid. See make I tell you something ehn, all of us naim dey smoke igbo oo but igbo no dey make person craze, e dey make person head correct. If your own dey make you do anyhow, yarn okpata, kpokpe. You know wetin dem dey call kpokpe? Shut the f*uck up! That statement, if na cruise you wan catch, you no get commom sense. I used to like you a lot, mehn! I regretted the day I hugged you in the plane and I said; “Hey! President of whatever because, I like you. Mehn! You’re a monkey!’ among other things said.”

Actor Kunle Remi diagnosed singer Naira Marley of a rare type of mental health issue, he said;

“How do people think? I can never understand. How does one come up with thoughts like this? this is a serious mental health issue.”

Philtre_X wrote: “Naira Marley thrives on bad publicity.. In Entertainment any publicity is good. When will Nigerians learn to mind their biz n discuss the more important things affecting us all.”

Valentine Okeh tweeted: “Well, it is what it is. JUST ANOTHER DAY IN THE MODERN WORLD. When someone consistently portrays acts of immoral abnormalities on a regular and is hailed for it so much that his fan base grows wider and bigger without rebuke or backlash… THIS IS WHAT YOU GET!”

Dammiiee Tee stated: “And is this supposed to be an achievement? It’s just so sad how some people still support and hype someone like this. This broke my heart.”

The Marlian President has also reacted after being critised over his controversial statement.

He stated that;

“Maybe my thoughts are too wild

“They tell you to be yourself but when you do, they are quick to judge you

“I have rights to threesome as long as it’s consensual and legal”

The singer has also shared more of his fantasies, and revealed that he is yet to fulfill them because he has the fear of God.

“Na only me get crazy fantasy ni?

“Maybe I’m crazy sha

“I still wanna do it in the cab with my girl and I want the taxi man to be an Igbo man

“Also I wanna do it with your girlfriend when she is on the phone to you

“If no be say I fear God and I don’t want to go to hell…’ if no be so, omo I go don do and undo.”

Generally, Naira Marley’s statement has been regarded as distasteful, morally bankrupt, reckless, and has been condemned by many.

What was Naira Marley really thinking?

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: