What Kelly Praise wants you to believe? Self-affirmations will brighten your day

On 7:50 amIn Newsby
You better believe it. There is actually a science is behind it!

First, through self-affirmation, we can sustain a global narrative about ourselves. In this case, we are moral, flexible, and capable of adapting to different circumstances. Through self-affirmation, we can actually maintain our sense of self-integrity by affirming what we believe in positive ways. It relates to a perceived ability to control moral outcomes and respond flexibly when our self-concept is threatened.

Self-identity, which we want to maintain, does not mean having a strictly defined self-concept but a flexible self-identity that allows us to adopt a range of different roles and fosters a deeper understanding of ourselves. Fortunately, the practice and popularity of self-affirmations are based on widely accepted and well-established psychological theory.

For Kelly Praise, the creative designer and CEO of Kelly Praise, it is simple. Bespoke products can become a suitable means of self-expression and as a lifestyle “beacon”. More importantly, they can help re-affirm customers’ personal identities, especially to support their emotional and social development.

Kelly Praise, a small jewellery and lifestyle business, offers bespoke, self-affirmation products to customers found here in Nigeria, United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States. The mission is simple: leverage the concept of the ideal self (how the customer would like to see himself/herself) and create products to provide emotional support, improve mental health, and yes – wear your best look in gold, silver or beads.

Why is this a good thing? Self-affirmation means we can view ourselves as being positive and adapt to different situations much better. A previous study published on neuroscience revealed what goes on in our brains when we practise

