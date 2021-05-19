We’re not folding our arms over Kaduna State/NLC face off ― FG

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says security takes nationwide pre-emptive measures

The Federal Government yesterday said that the ongoing unrest between the Kaduna State Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, was giving her concern and that efforts were being made to arrest the situation.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister said that apart from the efforts by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige to resolve the issue, the security apparatus have taken a pre-emptive measure to ensure that the protest was not hijacked by hoodlums.

Asked what the federal government was doing to ensure the ongoing Kaduna State/Labour faceoff did not deteriorate into something national, he said the Federal Government was doing its best to arrest the situation.

According to him, “The federal government is not folding its arms and already the Minister of Labour and Employment has waded in and is in touch with both the government of Kaduna State and also the Labour.

“In addition, the security apparatus all over the country have also taken pre-emptive measures to ensure that hoodlums don’t take advantage of this situation. In particular, I know that the police has reinforced its patrol between Kaduna and Abuja so that we do not witness kidnappers taking advantage of the situation.

“Overall, I think the federal government is quite concerned and is doing its best to see how the two parties can resolve their misunderstandings amicably, with little loss to productivity, little loss to properties.

“At the end of the day, all the parties have to come back to the drawing table to agree and hammer out concessions and agreements.”

