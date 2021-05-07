We’re not affected by Supreme Court ruling on NUP — 22 parties

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The 22 parties, whose appeal is pending before the Supreme Court have said the apex court confirmation of deregistration of National Unity Party, NUP, has in no way sealed their fate.

Barrister Igwe Emeka Benjamin, the National Chairman People for Democratic Change, PDC, one of the 22 political parties, clarified in a statement issued Friday in Abuja, unlike NUP, they got victory at the Court of Appeal and that they are not parties before the Supreme Court in NUP’s case.

According to him, “The affirmation of the deregistration of National Unity Party, NUP, by the Supreme Court of Nigeria has in no way sealed the fate of the 22 parties before the Supreme Court, or other parties at the various stages of litigation.

“This assertion is borne out of the fact that the deregistration of NUP was affirmed by the Court of Appeal while delivering their judgment in ACD & 21 Others vs AG Federation & INEC , and also NUP’s case was thoroughly thrashed out and distinguished from the case of ACD & 21 other parties whose deregistration was nullified by the Court of Appeal as being unconstitutional in their judgment of 10 August, 2020 in Appeal No. CA/ABJ/CV/507/2020.

“These 22 parties whose appeal are pending before the Supreme Court still remain registered until their appeal is determined. The decision in NUP binds only NUP, and does not in any way bind those parties who got victory at the Court of Appeal because they are not parties before the Supreme Court in NUP’s case.”

