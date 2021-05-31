We’re advancing urban-rural migration in Delta ― Okowa

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday said urban-rural migration in the state was rapidly improving with his administration‘s deliberate effort at developing key infrastructure in rural and riverside communities.

Okowa stated this in a state broadcast in Asaba to Deltans to mark the 6th anniversary of his administration.

He said that since May 29, 2015 when he assumed duty as Governor, his administration had constructed roads and provided other physical infrastructure that were vital and of great impact on the people.

“Through the Ministries of Works and Urban Renewal, Direct Labour Agency, DESOPADEC, Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency and Warri-Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, we have embarked on a total of 799 road projects comprising 1,577.8 kilometres of roads and 908.8 kilometres of drainage channels.

“As a result of the Asaba Storm Water Drainage project, residents of Asaba and the capital territory are enjoying the rainy season as the massive flooding that used to overwhelm the city is now a thing of the past.

“Very soon, residents of Warri/Effurun metropolis will experience similar joy when the Storm Water Drainage project in that axis is completed,” he stated.

The governor remarked that he was proud of his administration’s achievements in riverside communities that were hitherto difficult terrains, saying “this administration is particularly proud of its achievements in road construction in our riverside communities.

“This amply demonstrates our political will to bring development to every part of the state, no matter how remote. Notable among these roads is the 20.29-kilometres Obotobo 1- Obotobo 11–Sokebolou–Yokri road in Burutu Local Government Area.

“It is not just the length of the road that makes this project unique; it is that the road is located right beside the Atlantic Ocean with all the human, material, ecological and financial implications that this difficult terrain presents.

“Consequently, we have advanced rural-urban integration while ensuring that our urban centres remain liveable through growth and renewal.

“Even more significant is that our massive investment in road and physical infrastructure has created hundreds of thousands of indirect jobs while stimulating and sustaining growth of the informal sector.

“Undoubtedly, it has been a period of boom for artisans, petty traders and suppliers in the construction and allied industries in the state.”

He said his administration had constructed, renovated and equipped 8,617 classroom blocks and administrative buildings in primary and secondary schools in the state, adding that the flagship physical infrastructure project, the State Central Secretariat, an architectural edifice, was nearing completion.

“When fully operational, the Secretariat will save the government billions of naira in rented property while optimising functionality, ensuring discipline and reducing cost of managing government business because there will be one source of power, internet services, among others.

“Due to the vital role of traditional institution as an integral part of our governance process, this year, a brand new and fully furnished secretariat complex for the Council of Delta State Traditional Rulers was inaugurated,” Okowa added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

