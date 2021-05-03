Wema Bank celebrates 76 years of customer satisfaction

Kindly Share This Story:

Wema Bank has announced plans to commemorate its 76th anniversary including social media engagement program with customers on social media and various giveaways .

Wema bank commenced operations in 1945 Agbonmagbe Bank Limited and hence the longest surviving indigenous Nigerian bank. It became Wema Bank in 1969 after a change in ownership.

It became a PLC in 1987, got listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in 1990 and obtained a Universal Banking License from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2001.

From such humble beginnings, Wema Bank now operates the largest digital bank in Africa, fully in use in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

To commemorate the milestone with its loyal customers, Wema Bank would engage the Bank’s loyal customers on social media with various kinds of giveaways in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the 76th-anniversary activities, Head, Maraketing, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Wema Bank, Funmilayo Falola, said the bank has excellent reasons to celebrate by appreciating customers loyalty over the years.

“For the last 76 years, we have always made our customers’ dreams, our dreams, and their goals, our goals. We made their satisfaction our number one priority. As we continue the relationship and grow together, we are honoured to keep our promise of providing innovative solid solutions to meet their various needs.

“Our longevity is therefore not unconnected to our collective resolve as an institution to build our purpose around the customer. By committing ourselves to improve the lives of our customers and enabling them to make it through each day in the best and easiest possible ways with our products and services, we secure our place in their lives for the longest haul”, she added.

Wema Bank pioneered truly digital bank with the launching of ALAT, Africa’s first digital bank. The Bank currently has over 240 branches across the country and 296 ATM channels while emerging both the BusinessDay SME Bank of the Year and second in Retail in the KPMG Customer Experience Survey for 2020.

Vanguard News Nigeria

