We’ll re-engineer Akwa Ibom internal security for better Policing ― DIG assures

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Moses Jitoboh has assured Akwa Ibom people that the internal security of the state would be reengineered for the state to have a better Police force.

Jitoboh who was on a tour of police formations attacked by gunmen in Akwa Ibom state on Monday gave the assurance during stakeholders meeting at the Command Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo.

He assured that never again would Police personnel be unjustly killed and the stations attacked and destroyed in the entire South-South zone.

The DIG explained that “Operation Restore Peace” was recently launched in South-South and South-East zones to restore the peace that was almost broken.

His words, “The Inspector General Police has directed me as the most senior officer from the South-South to be the theater commander of “Operation Restore Peace”. We have to restore the peace that is almost broken, we have to bring peace together and the way we are going to do it, Nigeria and the world will be grateful.

“Operation restore peace has come to stamp its feet and we want to tell them that we have adopted a slogan, ‘never again’. Never again will policemen be killed unjustly, never again will Police formations attacked and destroyed.

“I am also here to tell you that with what had happened, we will change the internal security so that it would be better. The internal security of this state will be reengineered and you will have a better police force. We will retool our community policing to make it better. Men and assets have been deployed.

” We have put down mechanisms in place to tackle attacks on Police formations. I want to tell the people of Akwa Ibom state that peace will be restored. I have gone to Ikot Akpan in Essien Udim LGA, the biggest hotbed. We have dominated that place, Police have taken over everything and peace has been restored.

In his remarks, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Zone 6, Mr. Zaki Ahmed, solicited the cooperation of the citizens and residents to enable the police to succeed in tackling insecurity.

“We have never had it so bad like in recent times. So many officers were killed, facilities destroyed, including patrol vehicles. We are the custodian of security, but it is impossible to have security without the support of the public”, the AIG said.

Also speaking Commissioner of Police in the state Mr. Andrew Amiengheme disclosed that a total of twenty-two (22) Police officers have died since the beginning of Gunmen attacks on Police formations in the state.

He expressed concern that the criminal elements would wreak havoc if they were not stopped, stressing, “It has been hectic for a while now. In few months, the Command has lost 23 officers, 22 died to the security issue and one died in an accident.

“It is a sad thing that has happened but my prayer is that we don’t lose officers again. I hope we will be able to come to a truce on how to resolve our problems”.

