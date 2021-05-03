We’ll no longer tolerate those seeking to throw Nigeria into anarchy, DSS warns

Kindly Share This Story:

The Department of State Services, DSS, has warned those it described as misguided elements threatening Nigeria’s unity and peaceful co-existence to desist from doing so.

Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, said that henceforth, the agency would no longer tolerate those whose aim was to “throw the country into anarchy.”

In a statement, the DSS said: “While the Service reaffirms its unambiguous support to an indivisible, indissoluble and united Nigerian State in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, it will no longer tolerate deliberate machinations by subversive and hostile groups whose agenda is to throw the country into anarchy so as to serve the interests of their sponsors.

“Consequently, the Service is assiduously working with other security and law enforcement agencies to ensure the maintenance of peace and internal security of the country.”

Afunanya said among those threatening the federal government and Nigeria’s unity are “some religious and past political leaders who have either called for a forceful change of government or mass action against it.”

“It has been established that the main objective for these is to cause a disintegration of the country,” he added.

“It is unfortunate that those in the forefront of this are respectable individuals who should be patriotic and not allow their personal ambitions to ruin the nation. The Service has also noted their desperation and penchant to collaborate with external forces and influences against Nigeria.

“They are reminded that even though democracy offers free speech, it does not give room to reckless pronouncements capable of undermining security. It is instructive to note that the ballot box remains the vehicle of change in a democracy.

“In this regard, self-centred individuals and groups are warned to stop engaging in acts inimical to the peace and sovereignty of this nation. In the same manner, influential personalities should be sensitive to emerging situations and guard against divisive and inciting utterances that may cause a breakdown of law and order.”

