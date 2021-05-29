We’ll no longer tolerate banks frustrating contractors, projects in Rivers — Wike vows

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has vowed that he would no longer tolerate attempts by financial institutions frustrating or delay the delivery time of any development projects of his administration in the state.

This was following complaints that some banks that receive money and handle various payment schedules for his administration often fail to release agreed contract sum to contractors.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the construction of Aluu -Omagwa Road, Governor Wike said the state government would not hesitate to terminate any contract with any bank that withholds money meant for contracts unnecessarily, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

Wike said: “Part of the problems we have is the banks. When you give contractors money, the banks will make sure that they delay the release of the money.

“The next time any of our contractors complain about their funds not being released to them, that will be the day we will terminate any relationship we have with them.

“No bank will hold us to ransom. We cannot continue to work like this. Nobody will frustrate our work. Any contractor that is being frustrated by them, do not hesitate to let us know. We cannot allow them to frustrate our work.”

Governor Wike stated that he has fulfilled every promise made to the people of Ikwerre Local Government Area that included schools and roads.

Having received such measures of development projects, Governor Wike urged them to stop being politically naive particularly when it comes to giving more votes to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Frankly speaking, what’s important is that nobody will now say that we have not been able to touch Ikwerre Local Government as it is. We have, and nobody can deny that fact.

“All these things I have done without giving excuses. But when it is your turn, you’ll say they came and carried your results away.

“Stay and defend your votes. It is a challenge to Sir. Celestine Omehia, Chris Orji, and Samuel Nwanosike, all of you.

“I do know that all of us have agreed to do this together. Therefore, whatever promise we have made as a party, and as an administration, we have no excuse but to fulfill the promise that we have made to you,” he said.

Meanwhile, while flagging off the road project, former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Engr. Tele Ikuru, described governor Wike as a champion who puts the interest of the state above all other considerations.

Ikuru said: “People deserve the kind of leadership they get. In 2015, we were offered two choices; a champion and an accredited stooge. We selected you the champion.

“Between the time you’ve come to government and today, it is one project or the other. It is either you’re commissioning or flagging off the project.

“You have shown your love for this state numerously. For everything that you discuss with any person anywhere and place, you will discuss the interest of Rivers people into it.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

