We’ll introduce measures against open grazing soon ― Osun govt

***as Oluwo urges FG to declare police state

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun state governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday disclosed that the state government would soon introduce measures against open grazing.

Speaking at a Farmers-Herders Summit organised by the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi at his palace in the town, the Governor, who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Adewole Adedayo said the state would intensify advocacy for farmers to embrace ranching.

At the government circle, we are discussing putting measures to stop open grazing.

“In a few weeks time, there will be a roundtable discussion, where stakeholders will discuss measures of sanction to be meted to any herder involved in open grazing in the state”, he said.

Meanwhile, Oba Akanbi has urged the Federal Government to declare a police state in Nigeria, where individual identity will be demanded by police to check the spate of insecurity in the country.

He also advocates capital punishment for kidnapping, banditry, and corrupt officials, while seeking devolution of power and creation of state police for effective policing.

According to him, the federal government needs to employ between 5-7 million youths into the Nigerian police, immigration, and customs service to secure lives and properties, as well as the nation’s borders.

“I believe with the present situation in Nigeria, apart from the fact that the Federal Government must employ between 5-7million Nigerian youth into police, immigration, and customs service to secure lives and properties effectively, the government also need to declare a police state across the country where everyone would need a means of identity to guarantee the safety of citizenry and ensure a secure country.

“As much as I will not subscribe to ethnicising crime, the domestic Fulani, if properly trained, can help to identify the nomadic and violent Fulanis, who are not from Nigeria but creating problem across the country.

“I urge the federal government to allow capital punishment for kidnappers, bandit and other violent crimes, such as ritual killings to deter others, else, the crimes would become attractive and lucrative for unemployed youths across the country and worsened security situation generally”, he said.

Seriki Fulani in Iwo, Mamanu Adamu said the summit is timely and would further enhance peace between farmers and herders, as it provides a platform for stakeholders to understand each other’s plight.

He, however, pleaded for more time before sanction should be placed on open grazing, especially as they would need some facilities like boreholes to provide a steady water supply for the cattle.

Speaking on behalf of farmers, Prince Isiaka Abimbola said many of their members have abandoned their farms due to incessant destruction of farms by cattle, adding that many of them are already in debt due to the menace.

Vanguard News Nigeria

