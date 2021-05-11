We want a Lagosian as LASU VC, says Olanrewaju, ex-Communications Minister

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

FORMER Communications Minister, Maj. Gen. Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), yesterday, urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to ensure a Lagosian emerges Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo.

In a statement, Olanrewaju, who is a Trustee of Ọmọ Eko Pataki, vowed to resist an imposition of another non-native in LASU.

The statement reads: “It is rather disingenuous and sad the recourse to a brazen, untidy subterfuge and the deliberate attempt by Governor Sanwo-Olu and other wielders of power in Lagos State, who are bent on short-changing Lagos natives, by attempting a crude imposition of a non-native as LASU Vice Chancellor.

“We, at Ọmọ Eko Pataki, will continue to defend the Lagosian culture and our collective heritage. We will resist, with all legal tools the stark, duplicitous maneuver to impose another non-native in a very crucial institution like LASU.

“This is indeed wrong, untoward and unacceptable. It is a blatant aberration. It will not hold. It is as if the temporary wielders of power in Lagos State are bent on a scorched earth policy. If not, why are they indifferent to the sensitivities of the natives?

“Three well qualified Lagosians have been shortlisted. Sanwo-Olu should do the needful by picking one. There is no need for this Russian roulette. This rigmarole is offensive, wrong-footed and inappropriate.

“We, at Ọmọ Ekon Pataki, are once again asking Governor Sanwo-Olu for the umpteenth time to do what is right and what is just by appointing a qualified Lagosian as LASU VC. This is the normative pattern all over the nation. Nothing else will do. We remain stout and firm in this crucial and historic crusade to protect our native earth.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: