We have no record of Sowore being shot in Abuja – Police

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Says Protester arrested, professionally dispersed

The FCT Police Command has debunked the viral message in some sections of social media purporting that ‘Omoyele Sowere was shot by a female Assistant Commissioner of Police’ at the Unity Fountain. 

A statement by ASP Yusuf Mariam, Public Relations Officer said, “Contrary to the speculation, Police Operatives professionally restored calm at the Unity Fountain following attempts by a group of protesters to incite a public disturbance.

“The protesters who went on the rampage were resisted by Police Operatives in order to prevent them from causing a breakdown of law and order. 

“There is no record of such incident as at the time of this release. 

“The Command enjoins residents to remain calm and law-abiding while reaffirming its commitment towards the protection of lives and property within the FCT.”

 

