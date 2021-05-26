We have forgiven you wholeheartedly, Towns People tell Obiano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

Anambra State Towns (People) Association, ASTPA, on Wednesday, said it has forgiven Governor Willie Obiano, wholeheartedly, describing him as “a shining light.”

Chief Arinze Anadu said this while addressing journalists after his inauguration as the 4th President-General of the association, in Abuja.

Represented at the meeting were President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Sen. Chris Ngige; the Minister of State (Environment), Sharon Ikeazor; the Minister of FCT, Alhaji Mohammed Musa Bello; former governor of Anambra, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife amongst other notable personalities.

Anadu said that, based on the legacy projects the governor had initiated on behalf of the people of the state, he believed that Obiano now has “a penitent heart” and deserves forgiveness.

He said of Obiano: “His excellency has been very supportive, in terms of his fatherly advice and moral support.

“We know of at least three legacy projects he initiated on behalf of the people, particularly the Umueri International cargo airport. We are sure that the other legacy projects will be completed before he leaves office next year.

“For us, if there are sins, he committed (against Anambra people) in the past, he is wholeheartedly forgiven.”

The new ASTPA President-General promised to champion the welfare of Anambra people, adding that collective efforts will be made to provide the people with legal aid whenever they have genuine cases in court in addition to fending for their socio-economic well-being.

Speaking also, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Simon Okeke, also noted that Governor Obiano was not perfect, but was rather “more prudent” with the handling of state resources than his contemporaries.

“I have seen Governor Obiano’s developmental strides and we are doubly proud of Anambra, because he has not borrowed money to fund the legacy projects he is doing in the state. Therefore, he is a shining light among his peers.

“His excellency is a human being prone to making mistakes, because no man is 100 percent… and perfect. So, whatever offenses you have committed, I have forgiven you, and may God bless you,” the business tycoon said.

