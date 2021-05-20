We encourage Start-Ups through technical developments – Oyemonlan

Kindly Share This Story:

Software Engineer and Edo State Born Crypto Expert, Benjamin Oyemonlan has said, he has been encouraging start up businesses to grow, through technical development.

Benjamin stated this, on his social media page, @trillbjm, where he said, he has also been actively involved in growing other startups such as ; The Glover App, Biller Pay, Double H, Hank, RooomXIX, e.t.c

“During the course of my study in the university, I was involved in the technical development of information systems, data computing and software engineering across several government agencies.

“The technical development cuts across educational institutions and Privately owned establishments also.

“My company has indeed contributed to the tech ecosystem and also aided the mass adoption of technology in the society, Benjamin said.

“Ours is to provide a push, where businesses can thrive, and with the help of technology, we are doing well,” he said.

Kindly Share This Story: