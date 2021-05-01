We die alone, bury our people alone, what we get are statements from govt – Kukah

Kindly Share This Story:

…Educates them on what to do

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has again hit at the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration over the rising security situation in the country.

The vocal Bishop in his speech today, frowned at the government’s attitude to the death of fellow citizens, murder by bandits, kidnappers, armed men and other agents of death in Nigeria.

Kukah spoke at ‘The Platform’ organised by Pastor Poju Oyemade, monitored by Vanguard. According to him, “people are dying and all we get are simple statements from Government”.

Recall that Bishop Kukah, a vocal critic of the current administration, had in his Easter Message titled, ‘Nigeria: Before our glory departs’, said: “Taunted by Boko Haram, ravaged by bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, and other merchants of death across the nation, there is collective fear as to whether Nigeria’s glory is about to depart!

“Retired military and intelligence officers lament over what has become of their glorious profession as they watch the humiliation of our military personnel. Traumatised citizens are tortured daily by bandits.”

Elaborating the above point today, Kukah said: “The government must develop a sense of empathy. I have said this severally and do not mean anything negative.

“Everywhere you turn, this is what Nigerians say, ‘that people are dying’. And we don’t get a sense that those who govern us understand and share in our pain.

“We don’t see them at the funerals, we don’t see them on condolence visit, neither do they call on phone.

“Empathy is not sympathy. Empathy is at the heart of who we are as human beings. It is what makes you want to greet somebody who is dying and put your hand over his shoulder and tell them they will be okay.

“Empathy is the feeling of the sorrow, pain of the other person, indeed entering the scheme of another person.

“It does not bring healing immediately, but there is a certain kind of psychological comfort that it gives. A woman who just loss her husband for example, you go to her and tell her she will be okay. She will nod but she knows it is not okay. “But at least if you tell her as a priest, ‘Its okay’, she knows that somebody cares.

“And the point I am making is on the issue of Nigerians dying. Government has come up very-very short. And this is what is increasing the pain, the agony, sorrow on people that we are dying alone, burying our people alone, and all we get are just simple statements that really say nothing to us.”

For the past few weeks now, a good number of persons have lost their lives following insecurity challenges in the country.

North-east is currently boiling with the continuous attack by Boko Haram terrorists. There is no peace in the South-East and South-South either, following the invasion of Fulani herdsmen and their constant killing of Nigerians.

Nigerians no doubt have been waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari to make a national broadcast, condemning the rising deaths in the country and of course take part on the pain and sorrows the victims’ families are going through.

Presidency through the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the president issues statements to condole anyone that loses a dear.

