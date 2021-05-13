‘We are out to regain investors trust in agro-allied investment business’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ogunyinka

Rice farming, in recent time, became the focus of investment for many agricultural investors with the ban on foreign importation of the produce.

Corporate entities, individuals, even state governments partnered on rice production to boost local production. While public acceptance has been gradual, the industry continues to witness various forms of investments, including the agro-allied companies who solicit public funding for guaranteed returns. One of such investors is FarmFix, an integrated farm and agro-allied business that is technologically driven to ensure food security and sustainable returns on investment for the stakeholders or investors.

During a virtual press briefing held from its head office in Ibadan, Damilola Oladehin, the Chief Operating Officer, COO, said that FarmFix focuses on the entire agricultural value-chain, investment, production, processing, trading and exporting.

He said: “FarmFix is a leading agribusiness offering diversified farm products, services and profitable projects. Our vision is to be a leading player in the agricultural industry space and investment destination for individuals and organisations that want to be involved in farming.”

Speaking on the unique selling point of the company, he stressed that though it was true that other agro-investment companies may have reneged on financial returns accrued to investors, especially those who were not directly involved in farming, FarmFix was poised to regain the trust deficit of agro-investors.

“Many companies have rushed into the business without any pedigree. They say they are in the business of rice farming but all they do is buy in small quantities and re-bag for sale. At FarmFix, we are here to fix the problems militating against all stakeholders, especially investors.

“We have acquired various expanses of land around Nigeria for rice planting and have started harvesting in some of our farms, we are in partnership with a rice mill currently nearing completion and the business is fully insured by a leading insurance company in Africa. For us, our business starts from planting the seedling till it gets to the consumers’ tables.

“Our team is led by astute professionals whose industry leadership would be achieved through the integrity of our skilled and knowledgeable workforce. We foster a culture of personal and professional integrity characterised by trust, respect, and a spirit of partnership among employees and investors.

“Innovative and diversified services drive our continuing profitable growth while providing the scope and flexibility to accommodate the customised needs of our clients nationwide,” he said.

