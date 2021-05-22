We are not against Oodua nation agitation – Osun OPC Coordinator

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun state Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Prince Deji Aladesawe has disclosed that the crisis in Ikire between it member and a splinter group is not a fight against Oodua nation agitation.

He added that the crisis was a leadership tussle between members of OPC and Oodua People’s Congress Initiative, a faction within the group that revolted against the leadership of Mr Abiye in Irewole local government area of the state.

In a statement issued by Aladesawe on Saturday in Osogbo, he said contrary to social media report that OPC in th state is against agitation for Oodua nation, the group is an integral part of course to ensure freedom for Yoruba people.

READ ALSO Breaking: AIB gets mandate to investigate Air Force plane crash

The attention of the Oodua People’s Congress OPC, Osun State Chapter has been drawn to a viral video skit in which the Yoruba Socio-cultural group was erroneously accused of mitigating against the advocate of Oodua nation.

“Let us be informed that the agitation for Yoruba self-determination agenda started with the Oodua People’s Congress under the headship of Aare Gani Adams and we have never move away from this agenda. We are still solidly in support of the cause for the actualisation of Yoruba self-determination and we shall continue to be in support of any course that will ensure that the common agenda for a peaceful Yoruba Nation, including Ikire, Apomu and Ikoyi is jointly actualised.

“It is pertinent that we put the record straight at this juncture so as to educate members of the public, most especially, the Yoruba’s on the leadership crisis currently unfolding in Ikire, headquarters of Irewole Local Government area of Osun State where the purported video skit emanated from.

“Firstly, it is important that we educate the public that what currently unfold in Ikire is a leadership crisis between the Oodua People’s Congress and a splinter group which felt disaffected which the the emergence of the coordinator for the town, Mr. Abiye and subsequently went ahead to team up with a faceless group with the name, Oodua People’s Congress Initiative, OPCI.

“The new group was vehemently rejected by the traditional rulers of Ikire, Apomu and Ikoyi for being anti-yoruba course and were told to team up with OPC under the leadership of Aare Gani Adams in order to achieve the common Yoruba agenda for self-determination and security of the region.

“Not satisfied with the advice of the traditional rulers in Ikire, Apomu and Ikoyi, the group went ahead to team up with a another group under the cover of Yoruba-nation to actualise its northern agenda on Yoruba soil.

“The splinter OPCI group are on self-serving mission and should not be allowed to destroy the Ikire communities.

“We charge the various security agencies to work on the fact available on ground to resolve the impasse and ensure that peace continue to reign supreme. We, in the Oodua People’s Congress will not join the bandwagon in any rivalry as we are at the forefront of the struggle and we have not relent,” the statement reads.

Kindly Share This Story: