We are determined to support African artists reach global audience – Director, Primemusicpartner

Kindly Share This Story:

Primemusicpartner is gradually claiming its spot as the leading global digital distribution platform promoting virtual contents, artists and entertainers.

Launched amidst the global pandemic, the platform center on billboard placement and distribution of contents across mainstream advertising platforms mainly in USA and some strategic regions around the world.

From a giant neon-red billboard in New York Times Square celebrating “Oppo”, a hit single by 2face featuring King of Afrobeats Wizkid to the South African artist, Aka laying down his popular soundtrack ‘Energy’ on the same Bilboard. The platform has distributed songs by other notable artists like cheque ft Davido, Isaac geralds ft Tiwa Savage, King Joe ft Runtown, Patoranking, 2nite flavour, Eddy kenzo, Rayvanny, Basket mouth and many others.

The distribution also cut across other contents like movies, commercial ads, events and lot more. One of Nigeria’s most reffered traditional ruler, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the current ooni of Ife has also enjoyed a placement on a commercial billboard managed by Primemusicpartner.

Leading member of the brand, Mr Akeju, a US-based music executive, noted that the focus of the organisation is to help entertainers and influencers in various industries reach new and wider audience.

“African music was once relegated to the unfashionable world section of record stores, the rebirth and wide domination of Afrobeat around the world today is largely down to the awareness via foreign mainstream news platforms and billboard placement”, he said.

“We want to support people across nations not just Africa to enjoy new level of visibility and reach targeted audiences easily. Aside music, we offer services for actors, movie directors, politicians and experts in various fields”.

Dr Amanda, a partner at Primemusicpartner also revealed some of the expansion plans to reach new audience outside USA.

“We are working really hard to connect with brands outside Europe. Currently, we distribute contents on all major Bilboards in USA, Dubai, Turkey and also on other platforms; bestbuy, Barnes, Noble, Walmart Amazon prime and more. We are committed and excited to support our clients reach and maximize any audience of their choice”, she added.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: