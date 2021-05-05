Wale Olayanju, 4Point real estate CEO bags doctorate degree

Kindly Share This Story:

Wale Olayanju, 4Point Real Estate Investment Limited CEO, has added another feather to his sprawling list of outstanding achievements. He was conferred Doctor of Science (D. Sc. Hons) Degree in Property Management & Estate Development by European American University in Republic of Panama.

The award ceremony which took place in Accra, Ghana on April 24, was graced by many academic scholars from Nigeria and other neighbouring countries.

Appreciating the honour conferred on him by the university, Olayanju expressed his gratitude to the university, while stating that the conferral will further drive him to do more in creating innovative opportunities in the real estate sector and overall national development.

“This is another great achievement in my career. The commitment to acquire more knowledge keeps me motivated. Real estate development is key for any country, with our hunger for development and growth; we must continue to underpin our developmental effort with education in property development”. Olayanju asserted.

“I believe the only way to give back to society is to contribute my own quota in creating innovative opportunities that impact lives in the best way and drive prosperity in Nigeria and to humanity.”

The real estate guru, who is an alumnus of Lagos Business School and the University of Ilorin, has several other professional certifications to his wealth of knowledge including a Global Business strategy certification from the Metropolitan School of Business and Management (United Kingdom).

Olayanjuhas over the years shown outstanding Leadership qualities as CEO of 4Point Real Estate Investment Limited, facilitating billions of Naira in real estate transactions annually.

He has also founded two other successful startups, The Amari, a real estate development company reinventing the concept of luxury and lifestyle living in Nigeria, and Errandpadi Logistics, a logistics company providing fast delivery services to individuals, SMEs and Corporate Organizations in Nigeria.

