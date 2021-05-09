VSF installs WASH facilities in 54 schools across 18 states

Kindly Share This Story:



By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

The Victim Support Fund, VSF, has installed solar boreholes, hand washing stations, and other Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH facilities for 54 schools in 18 states.

The gesture, according to VSF is to support the gradual reopening of schools and to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in school communities.

Chairperson of VSF COVID-19 task force, Toyosi Akerele spoke weekend at Government Commercial Secondary School, Takum; one of the three benefiting schools in Taraba state.

The two other schools are Government Day Secondary School, JauroYinu, and Government Secondary School, Wukari in Ardo-Kola and Wukari LGA respectively.

According to her, “ we are handing over 4,000 liters water facility, four-foot pedal hand-washing machines, 2000 reusable face masks, liquid soaps and hand sanitizers to each of the three schools in Taraba state.

“We aim to support the gradual reopening of schools in the state and to promote the habit of good hygiene practice among the school children and teachers which would outlive the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have so far handed over Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH facilities to 54 schools in 18 states across the six geo-political zones and we are appealing to the government and school authority to reticulate the water from the school to surrounding communities for them to also benefit.“

Governor Darius Ishaku, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Innocent Vakkai, appreciated VSF for the developmental project.

While enjoining the students, teachers, school management, and surrounding communities to make judicious use of the facilities, Ishaku also urged them to safeguard the WASH facilities from vandals.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: