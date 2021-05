Kindly Share This Story:

Former Presidential candidate at the 2019 general election, Mr Omoyele Sowore has today been reportedly hit by police tear gas at Unity Fountain in Abuja

A video of Sowore arriving at the hospital with the help of friends after being hit by a Police Tear gas canister at Unity Fountain as seen surfaced on social media.

