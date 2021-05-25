Breaking News
VIDEO: One killed as suspected suicide bomber dies in Ebonyi (Graphic)

On 2:41 pm
Confusion, uproar, and anxiety as the people of Amaizu-Amamgbala in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State scamperred for safety as a suspected suicide bomber was killed by the explosive he was wearing.

Sources said the incident which took place at about midday on Tuesday around the Ndibe Beach-Eke Market Road, shattered the bearer of the item suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The victim whose identity was not known as at time of filling the report died instantly

Please note, the video you’re about to watch contains graphic content. Viewers discretion is advised;

Source: Twitter

