VIDEO: Rotimi Amaechi releases gospel song

By Arogbonlo Israel

In commemoration of his 56th birthday, Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, has put out a gospel song produced by Obliblo Music.

The single featuring Judith, his wife, has since stirred reaction on social media.

Vanguard learnt the music video was shot in what appears to be the minister’s living room.

It features a live band and backup singers while Amaechi and his wife can be seen moving their bodies to the rendition of the instrumentalists.

Watch video below;

The cerebral politician tied the knot with Judith Amaechi in 1993. The union has been blessed with three children — Obinna, Chimkamkpa, and Lemchi.

In 2015, following Muhammadu Buhari’s election, Amaechi was appointed to his cabinet as Federal Minister of Transportation.

In July 2019, the former governor of Rivers was re-nominated for ministerial appointment by President Buhari.

